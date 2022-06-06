Alleged Molester Of Cain Velasquez’s Child Pleads Not Guilty

Harry Goularte, the alleged child molester of one of former UFC champion Cain Velasquez‘s children, plead not guilty in court on Monday.

As reported by MMA Junkie and other outlets, Goularte’s attorney Stephen DeFilippis announced the not-guilty plea.

Goularte’s next court date will take place at a preliminary trial hearing on Sept. 20 in San Jose, CA. He faces a felony of lewd acts with a minor which includes a sentence of up to eight years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine if convicted.

Velasquez faces an attempted murder charge, among other charges, after a high-speed chase between Velasquez, Goularte, and Goularte’s stepfather ended in a shooting. According to investigators, Goularte’s stepfather suffered a gunshot wound as a result of the incident.

Goularte is under investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting Velasquez’s four-year-old son at a daycare run by his mother. He took Velasquez’s son to a bathroom, and touched his genitals around 100 times, as claimed by Velasquez’s family.

Shortly after Goularte’s arrest, he was granted $50,000 bail and was allowed to attend the pre-trial hearings virtually. Meanwhile, Velasquez was denied bail multiple times and faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty of attempted murder.

Goularte won’t be allowed to attend virtually for the upcoming trial proceedings and will be required to attend in person.

Velasquez will appear for his plea hearing on Friday, June 10th. We’ll bring you the latest here at MMA News.

