Henry Cejudo Blasts ‘Unreal’ Scoring In Shevchenko vs. Santos Fight

Add Henry Cejudo to the list of people who take issue with the scoring for Valentina Shevchenko and Talia Santos at UFC 275.

In the co-main event of this past weekend’s pay-per-view (PPV), Shevchenko put her flyweight title up for grabs against the Brazilian challenger. Santos gave Shevchenko a challenge unlike any other she’s ever faced inside the Octagon.

Landing several takedowns and attempting numerous submission attempts, many actually scored the fight for Santos when the five rounds concluded. However, Shevchenko ultimately retained her title via split decision.

Speaking on a new episode of his podcast, “Triple C & The Schmo Show,” Cejudo admitted he believes Santos won the fight. He also took big issue with the judge who scored it 49-46 in favor of Shevchenko.

“With all due respect to Valentina [Shevchenko], but as an analyst, I had Santos winning that fight. I think the majority of the people did and you can hear it in the crowd. It’s not anything that Valentina didn’t do, it’s just maybe… 49-46 that’s kind of unreal.

“Congratulations to Valentina, I mean she was able to get the victory, but at the same time, it’s like, who are these judges, man? Who are judging us? Who’s judging our fights?”

The win marked Shevchenko’s seventh-straight successful title defense. As for Santos, the loss ended her four-fight win streak. Cejudo believes, given how challenging Santos proved against the champion, and the controversy surrounding the scoring, the pair should run it back next.

“You have to run it back. There’s no other way that you shouldn’t do it. I think Santos really needs to call it out. The most important thing when a fighter finishes, when he’s done, is your post-fight interview – the one you’re doing in the octagon.

“That’s where people create storylines. So she doesn’t say anything, people just pass you up. You got to create this idea so Santos, if you’re watching this, you have to ask for this fight and you have to sell it.”

What do you make of Henry Cejudo scoring the fight for Santos, and his issues with the judging of the bout? Sound off in the comments section below!

Quotes via Sportskeeda