Holland Provides Possible Reason For Frequent Crime-Fighting Situations

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland has provided a possible explanation for his recent spree of crimefighting on the streets.

In one casting development that the film community wouldn’t have expected entering 2022, it appears that Holland is becoming a front-runner for the next leading role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the words of UFC President Dana White, “This kid’s a f*cking superhero.” We’re not sure that’ll be the name of Holland’s superhero starrer, but it’s certainly an accurate description.

The list of the formerly ranked middleweight‘s heroic exploits is beginning to become lengthy. From chasing away a car thief to rescuing a driver whose truck had flipped, it seems that Houston has its very own Batman watching over its streets.

When it seemed impossible for Holland to find himself in any more scenarios, “Trailblazer” was stopping another thief just one week before he fought and defeated Tim Means at UFC Austin.

Batman is back at it. Less than 24 hours before his #UFCAustin bout at approximately 8:30pm local time last night, Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) stopped another thief, per his manager @ko_reps. Here's a video of witnesses and Holland talking about it. pic.twitter.com/0ltTVnSFeT — Nolan King (@mma_kings) June 18, 2022

The frequency of Holland’s crime-fighting situations has even led some to believe that he’s has been fabricating the moments. Notably, former Bellator and ONE champion Ben Askren pondered whether Holland has been paying the individuals to act in order to build a “vigilante” reputation.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin, Holland responded to questions surrounding the host of incidents that he’s been involved in. When attempting to explain the sheer number of events, the 29-year-old couldn’t think of any reason other than “downtown” location.

“I mean, sh’t, it just happens, bro,” Holland said. “Everybody’s always like, ‘How do you end up in these spots?’ I don’t know. I hang out downtown too much. Sh*t always happens when you’re downtown. Maybe I should stay out of downtown. Who knows?”

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s “Big Mouth.” Doesn’t quite have the same ring to it, but kudos to Holland for his work protecting the streets of Houston.

What do you make of Kevin Holland’s superhero spree?