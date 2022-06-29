Sonnen Suspects Holloway’s Recent Comments Were A Negotiation Tactic

Chael Sonnen believes Max Holloway is angling for a rematch with Conor McGregor given his recent comments.

Recently, Holloway suggested in an interview with ESPN that it’s possible McGregor never fights again. Speaking on an episode of his podcast, Sonnen explained that Holloway’s recent comments could be part of a brilliant mind game to land a rematch with the Irishman.

“If anybody has the right to an opinion – who can understand our industry, who can think like a fighter would think, and who could plan the move of a former opponent – I think Max is a great guy to turn to on the whereabouts of Conor McGregor.

“It’s a very weird concept. Not to mention, what if Max didn’t even mean it? What if that was Max’s way of trying to get his name associated with Conor to try to get a rematch with Conor? I mean, not for nothing, you have to consider all of these things. If a guy is speaking, and he is doing anything less than negotiating, he is a fool. I don’t think Max is a fool.”

Holloway and McGregor have history inside the Octagon with one another. The pair fought back in 2013 — interestingly enough, on a card headlined by Sonnen himself — where McGregor saw his hand raised with a unanimous decision victory.

Both men would eventually go on to make their marks in the UFC‘s featherweight division, each winning the division’s title and participating in some of the weight class’ biggest fights of all time.

McGregor has since decided to move up to lightweight, where he seems to have found a new home. Holloway has long teased a permanent move up to 155 pounds but has remained at featherweight for the time being.

Any fight involving McGregor will have to wait a few more months, however. McGregor is recovering from a broken leg suffered in his last outing with Dustin Poirier last year.

