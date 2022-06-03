Ian Garry To Make UFC Return Vs. Gabe Green At UFC 276

Former Cage Warriors welterweight champion Ian Garry will make his third UFC appearance at UFC 276 against Gabe Green.

Green’s management, Iridium Sports Agency, was among the first to report the news of the fight with Garry.

Garry has passed his first two UFC tests since making the move from Cage Warriors last year. He won his debut over Jordan Williams at UFC 268 before earning a unanimous decision win over Darian Weeks at UFC 273.

Garry will make the quick turnaround and fight Green on July 2 at UFC 276, which caps off the UFC’s International Fight Week festivities.

Green presents another tough challenge for Garry, having won back-to-back fights since a UFC debut loss to Daniel Rodriguez. He earned a unanimous decision win over Phil Rowe at UFC 258 before finishing Yohan Lainesse back in April.

Before getting his shot in the UFC, Green enjoyed brief stints with promotions such as Bellator and Combate. Despite a submission win over Chris Padilla at Bellator 192, the promotion opted not to re-sign him.

The 24-year-old Garry could move one step closer to a potential spot in the welterweight rankings with a win. As for Green, he’s looking to hand Garry his first professional loss and make a name for himself on a big stage.

