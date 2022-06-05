Ilia Topuria Takes Aim At Movsar Evloev For ‘Shameful’ UFC Vegas 56 Win

UFC up-and-comer Ilia Topuria wasn’t impressed by Movsar Evloev’s performance at UFC Vegas 56.

Evloev dismantled Dan Ige via a unanimous decision in the UFC Vegas 56 co-main event. He used his grappling combined with his opportunistic striking to control the fight from start to finish.

Evloev and Topuria have gone at it on social media for months, stemming from when their pre-scheduled fight at UFC 270 was canceled due to an Evloev withdrawal. Ever since then, Topuria has been on the hunt and aimed at Evloev for allegedly ducking him.

Most UFC fans expected Evloev to call out Topuria in his post-fight interview, but he instead called for a fight with Arnold Allen. This prompted a heated reply on social media from Topuria.

@MovsarUFC You fight shamefully! Another decision without any attempt to finish it. On top of that you don't know how to speak. You don’t have the balls to call me out! Now everyone can really see how you run away! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣shamefully 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) June 4, 2022

“[Movsar Evloev] You fight shamefully!” Topuria tweeted following the fight. “Another decision without any attempt to finish it. On top of that you don’t know how to speak. You don’t have the balls to call me out! Now everyone can really see how you run away! Shamefully.”

Topuria reportedly has a fight lined up with Edson Barboza for a to-be-determined date. The promotion hasn’t confirmed the booking, but it is allegedly in the works.

Just last month, the two featherweights went at it on social media and laid the groundwork for a potential fight after their earlier failed booking. Evloev said that Topuria would need to crack the top 10 to deserve a fight with him.

Both fighters seem to have different targets for their next fights, but a featherweight grudge match between Evloev and Topuria could be on the horizon.

