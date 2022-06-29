Israel Adesanya: Cannonier Isn’t Cut Out For The “Champ Lifestyle”

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya doesn’t believe Jared Cannonier is cut out for the champion lifestyle.

Adesanya recently spoke to Yahoo! Sports ahead of his UFC 276 title defense against Cannonier, breaking down his opponent. “Stylebender” was asked about Cannonier’s extensive résumé of notable names he’s fought in the past, and if that gives him an advantage heading into this fight.

However, the champion says, while he admits Cannonier has fought big names, he’s never fought someone like himself on a stage as grand as International Fight Week. With that being said, there’s levels to the game, and Adesanya doesn’t believe Cannonier is cut out for the champion lifestyle.

“There’s levels to this sh*t. He’s fought those guys, yeah, sure, but has he ever fought a guy like myself in International Fight Week, with the amount of press he has to do, the amount of attention and energy this takes?

“It’s not for everyone, man. This is an acquired taste, this lifestyle, this champ lifestyle. And I don’t feel like he’s cut out for it. I know I am.”

Cannonier enters this contest with back-to-back victories over Kelvin Gastelum and Derek Brunson. He has only lost one of his last six contests, that one loss being to former champion and recent title challenger Robert Whittaker.

Now, he faces off against Adesanya, undefeated at middleweight and one of the most dominant champions in the UFC today. The 32-year-old will be making his fifth title defense against Cannonier in Las Vegas.

What do you make of Israel Adesanya suggesting Cannonier isn’t cut out for the champion lifestyle? Sound off in the comments!