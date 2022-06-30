Israel Adesanya Puts Up $3 Million For Anyone To Prove He’s Taken PEDs

Israel Adesanya is putting up $3 million for anyone who can prove he’s ever taken performance enhancing drugs (PEDs).

Adesanya recently spoke to reporters during a media scrum ahead of his UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) headlining title defense against Jarred Cannonier, when the topic of PEDs came up. This was a hot topic surrounding Adesanya when he contracted gynecomastia on his nipple.

Gynecomastia can be triggered by the use of anabolic steroids. However, Adesanya has vehemently denied these accusations. (h/t MiddleEasy)

“When you’re great, they talk about titty-gate.” Adesanya said. “They just need to find excuses to take away my greatness. I understand that this is what people are supposed to do and I let them. Look, I will give $3M to anyone who can have concrete evidence that I even know what the f*ck I’m doing with steroids or how to take steroids.

“I promise you, $3M if you can find anyone who has concrete evidence that I even purchased, touched or done any performance-enhancing drugs or whatever… pull up. Accusations based off nothing.”

Adesanya then took the opportunity to take a shot at longtime rival Jon Jones, who has had several issues with alleged steroid use and the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), saying he never hides under the ring and always shows his whereabouts.

For those of you unaware, Jones once admitted to hiding under an Octagon to avoid getting drug tested.

“I’ve never hidden anywhere by the way,” Adesanya referenced Jones. “I always show my whereabouts. You’ll never find me under the cage, I’m always in there fighting.”

What do you make of Israel Adesanya and his bold $3 million challenge? Let us know in the comments section below!