Jake Paul and Nate Diaz Pounce After White Endorses Potential Bout

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have wasted no time doubling down on their desire to fight following recent comments from Dana White.

Earlier this week the UFC President appeared to soften his stance on the idea of a fight between the YouTuber-turned-boxer and one of the UFC’s most popular fighters. Diaz has been publicly campaigning to be released from his current UFC contract, and the 37-year-old recently turned his attention to the idea of a bout with Paul.

The fan-favorite’s desire to either fight-out or be released from his contract has resulted in a considerable amount of frustration between himself and the UFC. Following Dana White’s apparent endorsement of the fight, both Diaz and Paul were quick to react on Twitter.

Send the release 📄



👱🏻‍♂️🥊 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 21, 2022

Paul went so far as to say he’d fight Diaz for free, although he also included a couple of requirements on the part of the UFC.

Dana – I’m happy to be Nate’s last fight in UFC. You know the terms: pay fighters more and give them healthcare.



Sweetener: I will fight for free. https://t.co/fhj6Ig9bS2 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 21, 2022

Paul has already managed to earn wins over a pair of UFC welterweights in the boxing ring. He stopped former Bellator and ONE champion Ben Askren in the first round in April 2021 before earning back-to-back victories over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley later that year.

Nate Diaz has been in the UFC since 2007 but has competed sporadically since his 2016 bouts with Conor McGregor. His last victory was a 2019 unanimous decision over Anthony Pettis, and he most recently appeared in a five-round decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 last year.

With one fight remaining on his UFC contract, the 37-year-old had previously discussed fighting Khamzat Chimaev and Dustin Poirier before apparently settling on this fight with Paul.

