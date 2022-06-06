Eddie Hearn Reveals Rumored Aug. 13 Opponent For Jake Paul

The mystery opponent for Jake Paul’s next fight might be revealed.

Jake Paul has his next boxing match set but is keeping the details under wraps. He did announce that his next appearance in the squared circle would be on Aug. 13, however, he did not update the public on who he will be facing on that date. The mystery had people guessing.

In the past few months, Paul was rumored to have a few different possible opponents. He had a short public feud with former UFC champion Michael Bisping. Some thought that Bisping, who is retired from fighting, could be making a comeback and taking on the YouTuber turned boxer.

Paul had made his way in the boxing world by challenging and beating former MMA fighters. Bisping could have fit in nicely with this niche. However, Bisping does not seem interested in fighting again.

Another former MMA fighter who is actually very interested in giving Paul a run for his money is Anderson Silva. Silva has recently made his way to boxing and has found success there after a long and accomplished MMA career. Although this matchup seems intriguing to many, it seems that is not the path Paul is on at this time.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn let the cat out of the bag in a recent interview, stating that it would be Tommy Fury standing across the ring from Paul in August.

“I don’t represent them, but I hear that fight [Paul vs Fury] is happening Aug. 13, so you might see it,” Hearn said in an interview with TalkSPORT via MMA Mania. “Both are very limited, but as long as it’s a competitive fight, it doesn’t really matter.”

Paul and Fury were set to face each other once before. The two were set to face off in Dec. but Fury was forced out with injury. Tyron Woodley stepped in on short notice for a rematch and lost once again to Paul. Fury most recently fought Daniel Bocianski and won by unanimous decision, to which Paul was publicly unimpressed.

