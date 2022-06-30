Jake Paul Blasts The Fury Brothers, Says He’s Moving On

Jake Paul claims both of the Fury brothers are in hiding and has hinted at making other plans.

Paul is slated to face off against Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy Fury, on August 6. Both men are undefeated as professional boxers, making this one of Paul’s most legitimate challengers inside the boxing ring yet.

Ahead of the fight, Paul and Tyson Fury made a $1 million bet on whether or not Paul would win the fight. Both Paul and Fury verbally agreed to the bet on social media, all but locking the agreement up.

With that being said, Paul says that’s no longer the case in a recent Tweet. Taking to Twitter, while taking a shot at Tommy Fury, Paul says Tyson Fury’s lawyer hasn’t gotten back to him about setting up escrow for the high stakes wager.

“Tommy Fury is in hiding. Bitch made. Tyson Fury lawyer never got back to my team on setting up escrow for our $1M bet. Never believed in his brother. Instructed my team to do a Hova and move On To The Next One”

It is unclear if the final line is Paul hinting at moving on to a new opponent, if he’s bluffing as a negotiation tactic, or if there is another meaning behind that final message.

Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer with knockout wins over ex-UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, the latter of which being a former UFC champion.

As for Fury, he is a bit more experienced with an 8-0 boxing record, with four of those wins coming via knockout. Paul vs. Fury goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden on August 6.

