Jake Paul Gives Tommy Fury Ultimatum Following US Entry Denial

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has offered a harsh reaction to Tommy Fury being denied entry into the United States for a press conference.

It was recently announced that Paul and Fury will finally settle their beef in the ring on August 6th at Madison Square Garden. But, things have swung into uncertainty after Fury revealed he’s unable to travel to the states to promote the fight.

Fury said in an Instagram story post that a homeland security official stopped him from leaving the UK due to an undisclosed reason. He is working with his team to get clearance to leave for the U.S., but the fight and the upcoming press conference are now both in limbo.

In a recent tweet, Paul responded to Fury’s current predicament.

Tommy, no matter how hard u try to get out of this fight, I’m going 2 do everything in my power 2 not let u weasel ur way out. My team & my partners have made it clear the steps u need to take 2 solve ur latest excuse. Take them or admit ur a scared little bitch. #TommyFumbles — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 28, 2022

“Tommy, no matter how hard u try to get out of this fight, I’m going 2 do everything in my power 2 now let u weasel ur way out,” Paul tweeted on Tuesday. “My team & my partners have made it clear the steps u need to take 2 solve ur latest excuse. Take them or admit ur a scared little bitch.”

TMZ Sports is reporting that the reasoning behind Fury’s situation stems from his alleged ties to Daniel Kinahan, who is accused of being a kingpin for a massive drug and weapons trafficking operation in Europe. Fury hasn’t confirmed nor denied the report as of the timing of this story.

Fury and Paul are scheduled to come face-to-face for a press conference on Wednesday in New York and we’ll continue to update you on Fury and his current travel restriction.

