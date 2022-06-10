Jake Paul Provides Three Major Updates On August 6 PPV Card

The date, location and one-half of the co-main event for Jake Paul’s next PPV card have been announced.

Jake Paul is getting set to make his return to the boxing ring. The YouTuber turned boxing has been one of the most popular combat sports athletes in recent years. Since making his first appearance in the ring, Paul has also been making headlines. There are constant rumors and callouts to see who he will be fighting next.

Although he did not mention an opponent, Paul did give the fans a little tidbit on when and where he will be fighting next.

We going back to back. New York. MSG. Two main events. Showtime PPV. It gets no bigger, it gets no betr. @MostVpromotions pic.twitter.com/HcOqYsjvVy — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 10, 2022

“We going back to back. New York. MSG. Two main events. Showtime PPV. It gets no bigger, it gets no betr,” he wrote on social media.

Jake Paul will be co-headlining an event in Madison Square Garden with Amanda Serrano. Paul’s last time in the squared circle was in December when he defeated Tyron Woodley by KO.

Serrano was also the co-main event on that card when she Miriam Gutiérrez by unanimous decision. However, Serrano is coming off a loss to Katie Taylor in April, also in MSG.

Although there are no opponents announced for either, there have been some rumors. Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn claimed that he heard Paul will be facing Tommy Fury. Paul and Fury were linked to a bout against each other before Fury was injured. That is when Woodley stepped in on short notice. There is no word yet on potential opponents for Serrano.

Are you looking forward to Jake Paul’s next PPV event?