Jake Paul Predicts Timeframe For Winning A Boxing World Title

Jake Paul appears more confident than ever that he can win a boxing world title after watching the Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. fight.

Beterbiev pulled off the upset for the WBO light heavyweight championship over Smith, earning a second-round finish to earn the title. Nevertheless, Paul was far from impressed by what he saw transpire in the ring.

Paul has emerged as one of the most talked-about personalities in boxing following three wins in 2021. He earned a first-round knockout over former Bellator champion Ben Askren, before defeating former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in back-to-back fights.

As he gets ready for his boxing return later this year, currently targeted for August, Paul is back to predicting his boxing future in a big way.

Lololololol y’all don’t think I can become world champion but look at how Joe Smith Jr. is fighting🤡🤡🤡



In 3 years I will become the light heavyweight champion of the world… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 19, 2022

“Y’all don’t think I can become world champion but look at how Joe Smith Jr. is fighting,” Jake tweeted. “In 3 years I will become the light heavyweight champion of the world…”

Paul is undefeated in his professional boxing career and has been linked to a slew of potential opponents for his next fight. He was briefly connected to a potential fight with Michael Bisping before talks fell through.

Paul has also alluded to interest in fights with boxing legend Mike Tyson and UFC legend Anderson Silva.

On top of his boxing ventures, Paul has also hinted at a future move to MMA. Just a few months ago, he shared footage of him practicing leg kicks and has pestered UFC President Dana White for a shot in the Octagon.

Paul has already had one of the most unique boxing careers in the sport’s history, and he’s looking to add to his résumé with a world title down the line.

Do you think Jake Paul can become a boxing world champion?