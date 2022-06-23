Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Official For August 6, Serrano Meets Carabajal

After a brief scare, Jake Paul’s return to the ring has been officially confirmed for August 6 at Madison Square Garden, where he’ll meet Tommy Fury.

On Thursday, “The Problem Child” took to Twitter to announce the matchup for this summer’s Showtime pay-per-view event. Paul’s post also confirmed the co-main event, which will see unified featherweight boxing champion Amanda Serrano face Argentina’s Brenda Carabajal.

Per the tweet, tickets for the event will go on sale next Wednesday, June 29.

“Okay people he grew a set over night. It’s official, Im taking this little Fury’s head off. Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing. Official press conference and ticket on-sale this Wednesday June 29th at 11AM.”

While Paul and Fury’s second attempt at throwing down in-between the ropes is now official, it wasn’t without its issues.

Paul vs. Fury Survives Another Scare

Jake Paul previously accused rival Tommy Fury of pulling out of their fight for a second time after confirming that the Englishman was the planned opponent for his August 6 return.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul hasn’t been in the ring since his second victory over Tyron Woodley last December. But after some teases on social media, “The Problem Child” announced the resumption of his journey in professional pugilism, revealing his place as the main event for a Showtime pay-per-view card set for Madison Square Garden on August 6.

While no opponent was officially confirmed, the leading candidate appeared to be familiar name Fury, who was initially scheduled to share the squared circle with Paul on the December card but pulled out weeks before, citing a chest infection and broken rib for his withdrawal.

After fans received confirmation that the younger half-brother of WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury was indeed the planned opponent, it seemed there were still some things to iron out.

On Twitter, Paul sent Fury an ultimatum after discovering the attempts of the Englishman’s father, John Fury, to prevent the matchup coming together.

After suggesting that he’s granted Fury everything he’s asked for, including a $2 million purse and VADA drug-testing, “The Problem Child” asserted that Fury had 24 hours to fix the issue, or risk losing the matchup for good.

“Tommy Fury, you pulled out last year. Then you agree to fight me now but your dad is trying to pull you out again? We’ve given you everything you asked for $2M purse VADA testing Tampon’s You have 24 hours 2 clear this up or I will never give u this opportunity again”

It didn’t take Fury long to respond, with the Englishman confirming that he’d be at MSG to throw down with Paul on August 6.

“See you August 6th pal.”

That answer evidently wasn’t enough to convince Paul, with the 25-year-old Ohio native posting a video on Twitter explaining the situation.

“Actually we are scheduled to be in New York next week for the kick off press conference and I’m not your pal, buddy.”

Having listed off the concessions that his team have made to accommodate the Brit and his entourage in New York, Paul accused Fury of using his father’s US ban as an excuse for withdrawing for a second time.

While Tyson Fury was recently denied entry to the country owing to his ties to crime boss Daniel Kinahan, Fury patriarch John is unable to enter the nation courtesy of an 11-year jail sentence he was handed in 2011 for gouging a man’s eye out.

“His whole entire team was like, ‘Yeah, we’re signing the contract today.’ It kept on getting pushed,” said Paul. “Now, what’s the excuse? ‘Oh, I can’t come and I can’t do it ’cause my dad can’t be there with me during the fight.’ Well, Tommy, your dad has been banned from the United States for 15 years, you’ve known this the whole entire time. He’s a criminal, he’s not allowed in.

“When you fought Anthony Taylor in Cleveland, neither Tyson nor your dad were there with you for your US debut,” Paul pointed out. “Now all of a sudden you need your team with you? That doesn’t make any f*cking sense.”

Tommy Fury and boxers like him are the reason this sport started to die. Tommy, you have 24 hours to fix this. pic.twitter.com/JZFh6VAiGo — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 22, 2022

Jake Paul went on to offer to scale down his team if that would make Fury more comfortable crossing the Atlantic without his family members in tow.

“I will agree to not have my team around me during fight week. I will agree to not fight with my coaches in my corner,” said Paul. “We can both fight solo dolo, just like Devin Haney was gonna do against George Kambosos. This is what real boxers do…. You’re scared… Where’s that f*cking sh*t talk now Tommy?”

Paul later doubled down on his offer with another tweet, which simply read, “solo dolo.”

solo dolo — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 22, 2022

Thankfully, for those hoping to see Paul tested against a professional boxer for the first time, the re-arranged matchup is now official, and barring any injuries or late withdrawals, will go down on August 6.

Who are you backing on August 6, Jake Paul or Tommy Fury?