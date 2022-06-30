Jamahal Hill Names The One Trait He Has That No Other LHW Can Match

UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill believes he has a physical advantage that sets him apart from the rest of his division.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Hill was asked what he feels separates him from recent UFC light heavyweight champions such as Jon Jones, Jan Blachowicz, and current champ Glover Teixeira. In addition to his fight IQ, Hill was quick to point to his physical traits.

“I have some very good physical gifts myself. I’m not small, like regardless of somehow this narrative has been built that I’m small just cause I’m not big and I’m bulky. I can throw as long as I need to, and you don’t wanna feel these [hands]. Know what I mean? And, they’re fast.”

The UFC’s #10-ranked light heavyweight didn’t stop there, going on to declare that no one in the division can match his speed.

“There’s nobody in this division that’s faster than me. You know what I mean? Period, hands down. Pick somebody, find them, I dare them to test it.”

Hill earned a UFC contract following a second-round stoppage win on Contender Series 2019. He picked up a unanimous decision win in his UFC debut against Darko Stošić but hasn’t seen the judge’s scorecards since then. His current two-fight win streak follows a May 2021 loss to Paul Craig where Hill suffered an arm injury in the first round and was stopped by strikes.

The 31-year old’s most recent UFC appearance was a first-round knockout of Johnny Walker in the main event of UFC Vegas 48. That bout marked Hill’s first UFC main event and was his second straight first-round knockout after “Sweet Dreams” also stopped Jimmy Crute with a right hook in under a minute at UFC Vegas 44 last December.

Hill is expected to face former title challenger and #6-ranked light heavyweight Thiago Santos in the main event of a UFC Fight Night on August 6.

What do you think of Jamahal Hill’s claim that he’s the fastest fighter at light heavyweight?