Jamahal Hill Shares Photos Of Man Who Stole His Wallet, Used Credit Card

UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill recently had his wallet stolen and his credit card falsely utilized.

Hill took to his Instagram to share some security camera footage images of a man who allegedly stole his wallet and used his credit card afterwards. The UFC star is asking for any help possible if you’re able to assist in identifying the thief.

Check out what he had to say here below.

“So this the bum ass mfa that stole my wallet and used my credit card!!! If yall know who this dudes name or location lmk!!!”

While Hill may be facing some hurdles outside the Octagon, things are going far better under the UFC banner. Hill is currently the No. 10-ranked 205-pounder in the UFC. He finds himself on a two-fight win streak.

Hill’s recent victories include names such as Jimmy Crute and Johnny Walker, both by way of first-round knockout. His performances have been impressive enough to land him a main event tilt with former title challenger Thiago Santos.

The pair will headline UFC on ESPN 40 on August 6. A venue and location has yet to be announced for the event.

What do you make of the situation Jamahal Hill currently finds himself in? Let us know in the comments below!