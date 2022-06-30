Jared Cannonier On Israel Adesanya’s “Easy” Prediction: “Hell No”

Jared Cannonier has responded to UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya‘s “easy” prediction for their upcoming bout.

Adesanya recently predicted that he’ll make his July 2 bout against Cannonier look “easy.” inside the Octagon. “Stylebender” believes it will be similar to his dominant knockout performance against Paulo Costa.

However, speaking to Submission Radio recently, Cannonier says he couldn’t disagree more. With that being said, he does understand why the champion might say that.

“He may be coming from a place of arrogance, but rightfully so, man. He’s high in confidence. He’s been that good, he’s been that guy for a long time, so I can’t knock him for saying what he says.

“But, no, hell no… I’m going in there with a goal. It’s gonna be a different fight (to Adesanya’s others). I’m not trying to go to a decision, I’m not trying to go to the scorecards with this man, I ain’t trying to have five-round wars with him; he’s too f*cking good.”

Cannonier has certainly earned his way into the UFC title picture. He has won five of his last six contests, looking dominant in each of his victories. His only loss during this stretch came to Robert Whittaker, who was the last man to be defeated by Adesanya inside the Octagon.

Now, Cannonier will get his crack at the undefeated middleweight Adesanya, whose reign as champion has been the most dominant in the weight class fans have witnessed since the days of Anderson Silva.

The action between Adesanya and Brunson all goes down from the T-Mobile Arena on July 2 in the main event of UFC 276 on pay-per-view (PPV).

What do you make of Adesanya’s “easy” prediction for his fight against Jared Cannonier? Sound off in the comments section below!