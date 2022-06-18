Jasmine Jasudavicius First Trained In Restaurant Basement

UFC flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius’ MMA beginnings were something that most feel would’ve been straight out of a movie about fighting.

Jasudavicius began training in MMA at 26 years old in her native Canada. She trains under Niagara Top Team with other top prospects such as Aaron Jeffery and Anthony Romero.

Jasudavicius is set to face Natalia Silva at UFC Austin tomorrow night (June 18). She’s coming off of a UFC debut win over Kay Hansen at UFC 270 earlier this year.

Jasudavicius earned her shot in the UFC after earning a contract on Dana White‘s Contender Series. Like many fighters who have competed on the show, her journey to the Octagon was anything but status quo.

During an exclusive interview with MMA News, Jasudavicius revealed how her MMA journey began in the basement of the Blue Star restaurant in Welland, Ontario, CA.

“There was a group of us that would train together,” Jasudavicius said. “There was six or eight of us. And, we would just meet every day at 11 and one of the guys, his sponsor owned the restaurant and that used to be an old Judo gym. But, no one used it anymore, but the mats were still there. The owner said ‘hey if you and your friends wanna use it anytime, go for it’, so that was our first gym. We would have to walk through the kitchen to get in there, there was grease stains on the mat, there’s no heater, nothing. It was a different experience.

“There was no bathroom. It was always flooded or there was no water there. It was so weird, but there was always those issues having to do with that.”

During the time Jasudavicius trained in this unorthodox environment, she put on some of the best performances of her career including finishes over Christina Adcock and Gabriella Gulfin.

Now, Jasudavicius splits time between American Top Team in Florida and Canada at Niagara Top Team. She started from humble beginnings and plans on using it to motivate her towards a potential flyweight run.

