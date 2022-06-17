Javier Mendez Set to Coach Indian Boxers for HFL

Legendary mixed martial arts (MMA) coach Javier Mendez is gearing up for an additional new venture.

Mendez is set to coach for the Hell’s Bay Fight League (HFL), a venture owned by Hyderabad based boxing promoters, TIAR. The HFL is described as a first-of-its-kind boxing promotion in conjunction with the Indian Boxing Council.

As for Mendez’ role with the project, he’ll be coaching boxers competing for the promotion. He’ll also serve on the governing council of the league, planning training for each of the 36 boxers involved.

Speaking to the Times Of India, Mendez seems excited about helping boxers of the region get the exposure they deserve.

“There is no doubt that the Indian combat sports athletes are extremely talented, and this is pretty evident from the exemplary performances that Indians put up at the Olympics or the world championships.

“We have seen more and more people from India tuning into the sport and wanting more quality content from the region. It is high time that the talent that is available in India is provided with more local and international opportunities to make the sport commercially attractive for the entire community,” Mendez said.

Mendez is a wonderful selection by the HFL to help shape the promotion. He has coached some of the biggest stars in UFC history, such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier, to name just a couple.

He himself is a former kickboxing champion, winning world titles in 1992 and 1995. Now, he’ll continue to take that knowledge and pass it along to the next generation of combatants.

What do you think about Javier Mendez and his involvement in the HFL? Sound off in the comments section below!