Jędrzejczyk Praises Kowalkiewicz For “Second Wind” In The UFC

Joanna Jędrzejczyk is singing the praises of training partner Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Joanna Jędrzejczyk is currently in Singapore getting ready for a very tough rematch against Zhang Weili. Despite heading into possibly the biggest fight of her career, she took some time out to praise her former opponent turned training partner Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

“I am very, very happy for Karolina, that she made this decision (to train at ATT),” Jędrzejczyk told MMA Junkie. “There was bad blood between us… But there’s no more bad blood, and when it’s time to take care of business, you have to take care of business the best way you can do; bad blood, aggression, violence.

“But after that, it’s all over. She reached out to me last year in May to help her prepare for her fight before. I told her about moving to ATT… She was not ready and she lost that fight.”

Kowalkiewicz is fresh off her win over Felice Herrig at UFC Vegas 56 to which she gave Jędrzejczyk the credit. That fight was her first in over a year and her first win since 2018. Both hailing from Poland, Kowalkiewicz and Jędrzejczyk had a fierce rivalry during Jędrzejczyk’s title run. Now they have mended their relationship and have become friends and training partners.

“But she made this decision, she came down, she made changes — changes are always difficult to make, but we need changes in our lives, we all do,” she said. “When the time flies, we see that the changes were good for us. So I’m very happy for her. I really believe that she is going to re-sign with the UFC… I feel like she has got this second wind. I know how happy she is with her coaches at ATT, with teammates, with us in general. Extra wind, you know, second life.”

Now that both are back to being active in the UFC strawweight division, there may have been a chance they would run into each other again, but now that they train together that could be unlikely. Jędrzejczyk seems to be all steam ahead in the direction of a title shot, but first, she must get past Weili this Saturday.

