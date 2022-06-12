Jędrzejczyk Gives Very Confident Prediction For Esparza Vs. Zhang

Joanna Jędrzejczyk has picked Weili Zhang to get it done against Carla Esparza if the duo are to meet in a championship bout.

In a rematch of their highly memorable 2020 fight, Jędrzejczyk lost to Zhang via KO at UFC 275 last night. The 34-year-old was overmatched by the Chinese fighter from the outset. Zhang took Jędrzejczyk down multiple times in round one, landing a series of brutal elbows from on top. Then in the second round, Zhang unleashed a spinning backfist to knock Joanna out cold.

Having lost five of her last seven fights, Jędrzejczyk took off her gloves and announced her retirement from MMA in her post-fight Octagon interview. The Pole ends her UFC run with a 10-5 record, having fought in the promotion since 2014.

PHOTO: GETTY

Jędrzejczyk Backs Weili Zhang To Defeat Carla Esparza

Having fought Zhang on two occasions and felt the raw power and athleticism of the 32-year-old, Jędrzejczyk knows a thing or two about how good Zhang is.

When asked at the UFC 275 post-fight press conference who would get their hand raised in a potential fight between Zhang and strawweight champ Carla Esparza, Joanna answered without hesitation.



“First round for Weili Zhang,” said Jędrzejczyk. “She’s so strong. Yeah, first round.”

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Once a rival of Zhang, now seemingly an admirer, Jędrzejczyk paid tribute to the Chinese fighter’s power and striking.

“She really surprised me with her strength (on the) ground,” said Joanna. “Because we know she’s a striker, but she was very strong on the ground. Very beautiful work. Very beautiful work.”

Jędrzejczyk also has firsthand knowledge of what Esparza brings to the table, having defeated her in 2015 to win the title. That was, however, long before Esparza’s current six-fight win streak. But Joanna still feels Zhang will get it done if the duo are to meet soon.

“So it’s going to be an interesting fight, but I truly believe that Weili’s going to be becoming the champ,” said Jędrzejczyk.

Do you think Joanna Jędrzejczyk is right to pick Weili Zhang over Carla Esparza?