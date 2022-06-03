Jeff Molina Blasts Pride Month Critics After Showing Off Honorary Fight Kit

UFC flyweight Jeff Molina was attacked by fans for repping Pride Month on his Venom gear, but he wasn’t having it.

The month of June marks Pride Month around the world, a month dedicated to supporting the LGBT community and advocating for equal rights. Some UFC fighters, including Molina, have opted to include the rainbow design on their gear for their upcoming fights.

In a recent tweet, Molina shared a supportive post showing off his new fight kit that represents the LGBT community.

Pretty sick the @ufc is letting us rep for pride month!! Get your pride gear @ufcstore 🏳️‍🌈👊 pic.twitter.com/nEbJZSuLWr — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) June 1, 2022

“Pretty sick the [UFC] is letting us rep for pride month!!” Molina tweeted. “Get your pride gear [at the UFC store].”

Shortly after his first tweet, some fans criticized Molina for representing pride month on his UFC gear. He then hit back at the critics in a follow-up.

To all the dudes sliding in my DM’s I’m a straight guy but pshhh I’m flattered! ☺️



For all the homophobic dudes upset by me repping pride month on my fight kit y’all some fruit cups 🫵 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) June 1, 2022

“To all the dudes sliding in my DM’s I’m a straight guy but pshhh I’m flattered!” Molina replied. “For all the homophobic dudes upset by me repping pride month on my fight kit y’all some fruit cups.”

Molina will face Zhalgas Zhumagulov this weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card will be headlined by a heavyweight matchup between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Volkov.

Molina most recently defeated Daniel da Silva last October following a debut win over Aoriqileng at UFC 261.

Molina continues to be one of the most prominent social media voices in the UFC community, and he’s unbothered by some fans who feel his support of Pride Month isn’t warranted.

