Jéssica Andrade To Fill In For Chookagian Vs. Manon Fiorot At UFC Paris

Former UFC Strawweight Champion Jéssica Andrade will step up to face Manon Fiorot in a flyweight bout at UFC Paris on September 3rd.

Andrade will fill in for former title challenger Katlyn Chookagian who withdrew from the fight this week. News of the Andrade/Fiorot booking was first reported by MMA Junkie’s Nolan King.

Andrade appeared to be back on the run towards a potential strawweight title shot after a win over Amanda Lemos in April. Now, she seems intent to make title runs at multiple weight classes, including most recently teasing a potential move to bantamweight.

Andrade was expected to be a tough challenge to Valentina Shevchenko before losing to her via second-round TKO at UFC 261. She followed it up by defeating Cynthia Calvillo via first-round knockout at UFC 266.

Andrade will face a streaking Fiorot who has won nine straight following her lone defeat in her first professional fight to Leah McCourt in Cage Warriors. She most recently picked up impressive decision wins over the likes of Jennifer Maia and Mayra Bueno Silva.

Fiorot also earned the UAE Warriors flyweight title over Gabriela Campo in 2020 before earning a shot in the UFC just months later. She won her UFC debut over Victoria Leonardo in Jan. 2021.

UFC Paris will be headlined by a heavyweight matchup between top contenders Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa.

What is your reaction to the booked Jéssica Andrade vs. Manon Fiorot matchup?