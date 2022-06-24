Jimmie Rivera Claims Chad Mendes Turned Him Down For BKFC Debut

Jimmie Rivera claims that Chad Mendes turned a fight with him down for both of their Bare-Knuckle FC (BKFC) debuts.

Rivera was recently interviewed on Just Scrap Radio and discussed his new venture into bare-knuckle boxing. Specifically, Rivera was asked about a potential scrap with fellow former UFC star Chad Mendes, who also recently signed with BKFC.

He revealed that he was actually supposed to be Mendes’ debut opponent in BKFC, however, he heard Mendes turned the fight down.

“Only if he accepts it, I was told he didn’t want it,” Rivera said. “I was supposed to be his debut fight, as far as I was told by my management and he turned down the fight. I can’t blame him, I wouldn’t want to fight Jimmie Rivera either, that is what I was told.

“Will it happen? I can’t really tell you. If I was Chad Mendes coming off a big knockout, I’d be looking for the belt, the winner of this fight or he gets one more and then fights for the belt.”

Mendes signed with BKFC back in August of last year, making his in-ring debut this past February, defeating Joshuah Alvarez via TKO. As for Rivera, he opted to sign with BKFC after his contract with the UFC expired in August of last year.

Rivera is scheduled to make his promotional debut against Howard Davis tonight, June 24, at BKFC 26. The event will be available to watch on the BKFC app.

