Fighters React to Jiří Procházka Submitting Glover Teixeira

Jiří Procházka is your new UFC light heavyweight champion of the world after submitting Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 tonight.

Teixeira entered the bout on a six-fight win streak, capturing the light heavyweight title in his last outing. The Brazilian submitted Jan Blachowicz in the second round of their Abu Dhabi meeting.

As for Procházka, he hasn’t lost since 2015 when he fought under the RIZIN banner. That loss came after fighting twice in one day, losing the second fight after having already won earlier in the day.

Undefeated in the UFC, Procházka quickly earned a shot at the light heavyweight title, meeting Teixeira in tonight’s main event. In an all-time classic slugfest, both men came close to finishing the fight several times.

However, with seconds left in the fifth and final round, Procházka slipped in a rear-naked choke out of nowhere, forcing Teixeira to tap out. Procházka is your new 205-pound king after an amazing Fight of the Year candidate.

Check out how fighters reacted to the amazing fight, and title change, here below.

That beats bonner and griffin. That was absolutely insane. — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) June 12, 2022

Oh my god!!!!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 12, 2022

wow… it’s not over til it’s over — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) June 12, 2022

This fight seriously had me stressed out! #mainevent #UFC275 — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) June 12, 2022

WHAT AN EMOTIONAL ROLLERCOASTER!!!



This main event chaotically delivered the entire time!! Congrats to New champ Jiri Prochazka 👏🏻#UFC275 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) June 12, 2022

Jiri pulls it off in an exciting one. Much to discuss on @AnikFlorianPod next week. ✌️ Have a great night everyone. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) June 12, 2022

I can honestly say @jiri_bjp showcased some Beautiful Destruction at #UFC275 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 12, 2022