Fighters React to Jiří Procházka Submitting Glover Teixeira

Jiří Procházka is your new UFC light heavyweight champion of the world after submitting Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 tonight.
Teixeira entered the bout on a six-fight win streak, capturing the light heavyweight title in his last outing. The Brazilian submitted Jan Blachowicz in the second round of their Abu Dhabi meeting.
As for Procházka, he hasn’t lost since 2015 when he fought under the RIZIN banner. That loss came after fighting twice in one day, losing the second fight after having already won earlier in the day.
Undefeated in the UFC, Procházka quickly earned a shot at the light heavyweight title, meeting Teixeira in tonight’s main event. In an all-time classic slugfest, both men came close to finishing the fight several times.
However, with seconds left in the fifth and final round, Procházka slipped in a rear-naked choke out of nowhere, forcing Teixeira to tap out. Procházka is your new 205-pound king after an amazing Fight of the Year candidate.
Check out how fighters reacted to the amazing fight, and title change, here below.