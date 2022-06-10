Joanna Jędrzejczyk: I Don’t Need To Prove I’m One Of The Greatest

Joanna Jędrzejczyk believes she deserves a UFC title shot with a win at UFC 275 this weekend.

Jędrzejczyk will rematch Zhang Weili at the pay-per-view (PPV) from Singapore, a rematch from their all-time classic two years ago. It was the last fight Jędrzejczyk participated in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to The New York Post, Jędrzejczyk explained why she believes she deserves a title shot with a potential win over Weili this weekend. To put it simply: It’s because she’s the best.

“You know, some people [are] having [a] problem with this. They can’t understand why I will be [the] next challenger fighting for the strawweight belt. But people don’t get it. They’re like, “Oh, she hasn’t fought for a while” but some people don’t know that I’m simply the best.

“I don’t need to prove it one more time that I’m one of the greatest.”

Joanna Jędrzejczyk is currently 2-2 in her last four fights, her last bout resulting in a split-decision loss to Weili. The former 115-pound queen has only lost to three women in her mixed martial arts (MMA) career: Rose Namajunas (twice), Valentina Shevchenko, and Weili.

Now, she’s looking to avenge her latest loss in Singapore against the former Chinese champion. Weili is currently in the midst of the first road bump of her career.

She is on a two-fight losing streak at the moment, those being the first and only losses of her MMA career. Both losses came at the hands of Rose Namajunas, who defeated Weili for the title, and once again in their rematch.

Both women desperately need what would be a big win this weekend to re-enter the title picture.

Do you believe Joanna Jędrzejczyk will regain the UFC strawweight championship?