Joanna Jędrzejczyk Retires After UFC 275 KO Loss, MMA World Reacts

Joanna Jędrzejczyk has ended her mixed martial arts (MMA) career after her knockout loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275.

Jędrzejczyk vs. Weili was one of the featured bouts on the UFC 275 pay-per-view (PPV) main card. It was a rematch from their all-time classic back in 2020. In that fight, Jędrzejczyk came out on the wrong side of a split decision.

Their rematch tonight ended with a second-round knockout win for Weili, who was already dominating the fight with her wrestling and some devastating ground-and-pound. Weili landed a hellacious spinning backfist for the knockout win.

After the fight, Jędrzejczyk took off her gloves and announced her retirement from MMA. As for Weili, she puts herself in prime position to challenge for the 115-pound title relatively soon.

You can check out Jędrzejczyk’s retirement announcement, fight highlights, as well as some reaction from the MMA community, here below.

After an incredible career, Joanna Jędrzejczyk announces her retirement at #UFC275 👏 pic.twitter.com/bHOzT8HN6w — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 12, 2022

That was slick and nasty! #UFC275 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 12, 2022

Nothing but respect between these two rivals 🤝 #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/svziqxRRk7 — UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2022

Amazing career @joannamma thank you for all the fun fights, always a fan! Wishing you well in this next chapter in your life #ufc275 — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) June 12, 2022

JJ is hands down one of the greatest to ever live!!! Thank you for what you’ve given to the sport!!!#UFC275 #fairwell — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 12, 2022

Not only is @joannamma an all time great in terms of her fight career but she's one of the absolute best people I've ever met in this industry.



Had the pleasure to spend a week with her in Florida a few years ago for a series of features. Such a gracious person. #UFC275 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) June 12, 2022

Jedrzejczyk, congratulations and good luck in retirement. You taught many what a champion looks and acts like. #UFC275 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) June 12, 2022

JJ the women’s GOAT 🐐 #UFC275 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 12, 2022

