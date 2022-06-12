Joanna Jędrzejczyk Retires After UFC 275 KO Loss, MMA World Reacts

Joanna Jędrzejczyk has ended her mixed martial arts (MMA) career after her knockout loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275.
Jędrzejczyk vs. Weili was one of the featured bouts on the UFC 275 pay-per-view (PPV) main card. It was a rematch from their all-time classic back in 2020. In that fight, Jędrzejczyk came out on the wrong side of a split decision.
Their rematch tonight ended with a second-round knockout win for Weili, who was already dominating the fight with her wrestling and some devastating ground-and-pound. Weili landed a hellacious spinning backfist for the knockout win.
After the fight, Jędrzejczyk took off her gloves and announced her retirement from MMA. As for Weili, she puts herself in prime position to challenge for the 115-pound title relatively soon.
You can check out Jędrzejczyk’s retirement announcement, fight highlights, as well as some reaction from the MMA community, here below.
