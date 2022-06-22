Lauzon Responds To White: It’s “Cowboy Or Bust” For Next UFC Fight

UFC veteran Joe Lauzon wants to make his previously scheduled fight with Donald Cerrone come to fruition and he isn’t interested in anyone else.

Lauzon pulled out of his UFC Austin bout against Cerrone after his knee locked up on him shortly after weigh-ins. The two were supposed to fight earlier this year at UFC 274 before Cerrone pulled out after suffering from food poisoning.

UFC President Dana White said following UFC Austin that the promotion wouldn’t attempt to book the Lauzon/Cerrone pairing for the third time. But Lauzon doesn’t seem interested in any other adversary at the moment.

During a recent interview with MMA on SiriusXM, Lauzon confirmed that Cerrone is the only potential opponent on his radar for a UFC return.

“I definitely want this fight now,” Lauzon said. “We spent too much time getting ready for Cowboy to not go and see it through. For me right now, it’s Cowboy or bust…. that’s the fight I want, I think that’s the fight he wants. I understand it sucks the way it’s worked out, and I’m sure Dana is upset with how it worked out. But I guarantee you Cowboy and I are way more upset because we’ve put in way more effort than the UFC has. I think it should still happen. I think just because it didn’t work the first two times, doesn’t mean it wouldn’t work out the third time.”

Lauzon earned a shot in the UFC following an impressive run on The Ultimate Fighter: Season 5, competing alongside the likes of Nate Diaz and Manny Gamburyan. He’s earned wins over the likes of Michael Chiesa and Jeremy Stephens during his Octagon tenure.

Lauzon’s last fight came against Jonathan Pearce in Oct. 2019, earning a first-round TKO win. While the promotion doesn’t seem enthused with the idea of booking Lauzon/Cerrone once again, it seems that Lauzon is laser-focused on the matchup finally coming to fruition.

