John Dodson, UFC Veteran, Signs With Bare Knuckle FC

Former UFC flyweight title challenger John Dodson will become the latest former UFC standout to make the move to bare-knuckle boxing.

Bare Knuckle FC announced that they have signed Dodson to a multi-fight deal, and he’ll make his debut on Aug. 27 in Albuquerque, NM. His opponent will be revealed at a later date.

Dodson competed for the UFC flyweight title twice, losing in both fights to then-champion Demetrious Johnson. He was released by the UFC in 2020 following a loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 252.

After losing four of his last five UFC outings, Dodson recently rebounded with a unanimous decision win over Francisco Rivera Jr. at XMMA 4. Now, Dodson appears to be turning his full attention to BKFC for his next combat sports chapter.

Dodson earned a shot in the UFC after earning a first-round knockout over TJ Dillashaw at The Ultimate Fighter: Season 14 Finale. He would go on to make the move down to flyweight to officially begin his UFC tenure.

Dodson picked up wins over Tim Elliott and Jussier Formiga before losing his second matchup with Johnson at UFC 191. He would eventually move back to 135lbs and earn victories over the likes of Pedro Munhoz and Nathaniel Wood.

BKFC has signed other former UFC standouts like Dodson in recent years; including Paige VanZant, Mike Perry, and Chad Mendes.

How do you think John Dodson will do in BKFC?