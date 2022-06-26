Archives: Jon Jones Comments On O’Malley’s Run-ins With USADA (2019)

On this day three years ago, Jon Jones decided that he was not going to pile on Sean O’Malley as others have done to him.

It is widely known that Jon Jones has had his fair share of issues with USADA over the years. However, the last couple of times Jones was flagged, it was said to be from residual substances as opposed to any new ingestion. Furthermore, independent arbitration has always declared that Jones did not knowingly cheat in any of his previous cases as well.

Yet, this has not prevented Jones from being branded as a lifetime cheater by many critics, including some of his peers.

In 2019, O’Malley was dealing with a very similar issue as Jones was regarding residual substances causing complications in his MMA career. And Jones decided to come to Sugar Sean’s defense after being in his same position around the same time of this story.

Latest News

With his past drug testing woes far behind him, Sean O’Malley will be competing this upcoming Saturday at UFC 276 against Pedro Munhoz.

As for Jones, he has also remained cleared to compete, with the former LHW king expected to return to action this year, most likely making his heavyweight debut against Stipe Miocic.

The following article is brought to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Three Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JUNE 26, 2019, 12:45 PM]

Headline: Jon Jones Comments On Sean O’Malley’s Run-ins With USADA

Author: Fernando Quiles Jr.

Jon Jones is showing support for Sean O’Malley, who is having a difficult time returning to action due to drug testing results.

O’Malley was scheduled to compete on the massive UFC 229 card back in Oct. 2018. “Sugar” was going to face Jose Quinonez, but was forced off the card. O’Malley was popped for ostarine. He accepted a reduced sanction from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), but was flagged again ahead of his planned UFC 239 bout with Marlon Vera.

Jon Jones Weighs In On Sean O’Malley Situation

O’Malley claims that all signs point to the substance found in his system being residual. Jones has also dealt with a pulsing effect after turinabol entered his system. The UFC light heavyweight kingpin told MMAJunkie.com that he hopes O’Malley can prove his innocence:

“It doesn’t make me feel good (knowing someone else is going through the a similar issue). I know how stressful it can be to be in his situation. I hope that he is a clean athlete and he is able to prove that. I think he’s great for the sport. He’s extremely entertaining. He’s different, and that’s what we need. I won’t be one of those athletes to revel or celebrate someone else’s sadness. I wish nothing but the best for him. I hope that he can figure it all out.”

O’Malley has been out of action since March 2018 due to his drug testing issues. Many have high hopes for “Sugar,” who emerged through Dana White‘s Tuesday Night Contender Series. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on O’Malley’s ordeal with USADA.