Dana White Provides Either/Or Update On Jon Jones’ UFC Return

UFC President Dana White has provided an update on who Jon Jones could face in his heavyweight debut.

Jones hasn’t fought since his final light heavyweight title defense against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in Feb. 2020. He’s been working towards a return at heavyweight after vacating the light heavyweight title.

Jones and the UFC had been at odds over his contract over the past two years, but it appears that his return may not be far away.

During a recent interview on The Jim Rome Show, White gave an update on Jones’ expected Octagon return.

“Jon Jones is ready to go, we’re just waiting for an opponent,” White said of Jones. “It’s either gonna be Francis depending on how long his knee is gonna take to recover, or it’s Stipe Miocic.”

Jones had been expected to face Francis Ngannou last year after Ngannou earned the title over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. However, Jones and the UFC couldn’t come to terms on a contract for the bout and the promotion moved on from the matchup.

Ngannou suffered a significant knee injury ahead of his fight with Ciryl Gane earlier this year at UFC 270. He is anticipating a return in December at the earliest but is also interested in a crossover fight with Tyson Fury in the boxing ring.

After Jones had expressed interest in a fight with Miocic, a matchup with Ngannou next appeared to be off the table. But now it has become apparent that the UFC still considers Ngannou to be an option for Jones’ heavyweight debut.

