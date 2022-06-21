Quote: Jon Jones Couldn’t Tie The Shoes Of Khabib Nurmagomedov

A prominent MMA manager is comparing the GOAT statuses of Jon Jones and Khabib Numragomedov.

In the world of MMA, the conversation of who is the greatest of all time is always ongoing. Two names that are brought up in the conversation regularly are Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Jones is currently on a hiatus and awaiting his turn in the UFC heavyweight division while Nurmagomedov is retired. So who is the best between them, well if you ask Nurmagomedovs’ manager and close friend Ali Abdelaziz, you can probably guess his choice.

“Man, Jon Jones… When I talk about the good, the good means inside the cage, outside the cage. Khabib never had a close fight. You look at Jon Jones, the last three fights were very close fights. Khabib never had even a close fight,” he told Sherdog.com. “Dominance, Khabib is better, undefeated. In many (areas) Khabib is better. Outside the cage, Khabib is better.”

Nurmagomedov ended his career at 29-0, never having lost inside the cage. Some felt at the time of his departure that he was ta the top of his game and could have run the UFC lightweight division for many more years. He is now 33 years old and runs his own MMA promotion called Eagle FC.

Jones could very well be the greatest light heavyweight the UFC has ever seen. He was on top of the UFC pound-for-pound list for a long time. Now with the transition over to heavyweight, he has not been in competition for some time. If he successfully wins the heavyweight belt could that solidify his greatness? Or perhaps his outside-the-cage discretions could keep him out of GOAT talk.

“Khabib never had any action with USADA, none of the stuff,” Abdelaziz said. “Of course, Jon Jones is a great fighter, but he cannot tie the shoes of Khabib. I don’t think he can. He’s great, but I think Khabib is on a different level. He’s loved by many. I don’t think Jon Jones is a bad person, but I just don’t think all his career, he doesn’t have the right set, the right people to take care of him, to teach him wrong from right. If you gave me what Jon Jones had at 21, I’d probably walk naked in the street.”

Jones had multiple USADA infractions and has been stripped of his title. He has also had many legal issues in the past, in some people’s books this could taint his legacy, but in others’ what happens inside the cage is all that counts.

Who is higher on your all-time great list? Jon Jone or Khabib Nurmagomedov?