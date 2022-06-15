Jon Jones Reacts To New UFC 205lb Champion Jiří Procházka

Jon Jones took the time to congratulate newly-crowned UFC light heavyweight champion, Jiří Procházka, for his win over Glover Teixeira.

Procházka defeated Teixeira in an instant classic matchup in the UFC 275 headliner this last weekend. With seconds left in the fight, Procházka got Teixeira’s back and was able to sink in a rear-naked choke to win the title.

Despite vacating his title after a win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, Jones remains a massive part of the light heavyweight division’s history. In a recent tweet, he congratulated Procházka for his performance.

“Congratulations Champ,” Jones tweeted to Procházka.

Procházka earned the title shot after back-to-back knockouts over Volkan Oezdemir and Reyes in the UFC. He signed with the UFC back in 2020 following a championship tenure in RIZIN.

Jones is preparing for a move to heavyweight later this year, potentially against former champion Stipe Miocic. He has been sidelined since his win over Reyes to build his body up for his heavyweight move, and also to deal with recent legal issues.

Procházka earned a series of impressive wins in RIZIN, including reigning PFL heavyweight champion Bruno Cappelozza and Muhammed Lawal. He defeated C.B. Dollaway for the RIZIN light heavyweight title at RIZIN 20 before making the move to the Octagon.

Procházka is expected to face former champion Jan Blachowicz next but could potentially face Teixeira in an immediate rematch.

Who do you think would win in a light heavyweight bout between Jon Jones and Jiří Procházka?