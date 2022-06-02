Jordan Leavitt Targets Two Victories Over Paddy Pimblett

Jordan Leavitt isn’t just targeting one win over Paddy Pimblett ahead of their clash later this July — but two.

Leavitt was recently interviewed by The Schmo to preview his upcoming bout with Pimblett and talked about his ultimate goal of beating the Englishman twice, now, while they’re both young.

“That’s really the goal (fighting Pimblett twice). I could finish him in the first round, he has the excuse for a bad weight cut, we rematch in the T-Mobile Arena, I get Paddy Pimblett twice; let’s get this thing out of the way right now, right this time, this year.

“I don’t have to worry about it in the future, because I want Paddy Pimblett now when we’re both young, both in the prime of our lives, and I’ll get to beat him twice hopefully.”

Leavitt currently finds himself on a two-fight win streak after suffering the first loss of his career in June of last year.

He’ll take on Pimblett, who has had an excellent start to his UFC campaign with back-to-back first-round finishes.

Both men are currently in their mid 20s and are some of the most promising prospects the division has to offer. They’ll meet inside the O2 Arena on July 23 in London, England.

The show will be headlined by a heavyweight tilt between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall.

Currently, the card is shaping up to be one of the UFC’s biggest of the summer thus far. Darren Till is also slated to compete on the card against Jack Hermansson.

Who are you picking between Jordan Leavitt and Paddy Pimblett? Let us know in the comments below!