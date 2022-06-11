Jorge Masvidal Suggests Canelo Would “Embarrass” Usman In The Ring

Jorge Masvidal thinks UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman would get embarrassed by Canelo Alvarez inside the boxing ring.

The UFC welterweight champion has been campaigning for a fight against Canelo inside the boxing ring for some time now.

However, UFC President Dana White seems reluctant to try and make such a fight happen.

Speaking on “The MMA Hour” recently, Usman’s two-time opponent, Jorge Masvidal, offered his take on the situation.

“Gamebred” is confident that, should Usman and Alvarez ever box one another, the UFC champion would get “embarrassed” by the Mexican star.

“I think Canelo would embarrass him. I know that Usman might have got that right hand on me and stuff, but that’s because the takedowns helped set that up.

“In boxing, there is no takedowns. Usman doesn’t have speed or reflexes. He’s gotten a lot better than when he first started, but I think that would be like, the worst stylistic matchup for him.

“Canelo can fight on the inside, he sees, he can slip, and he has insane power, doesn’t get tired in fights. I just don’t see the outcome (going) well for Usman.”

Usman is currently dominating the UFC welterweight division. “The Nigerian Nightmare” has never lost inside the Octagon thus far.

He and Masvidal have fought under the UFC banner twice, with their first meeting coming in July of 2020 at UFC 251. Masvidal took the fight on short notice, losing the fight via unanimous decision.

In their rematch in April of the following year, the fight ended a lot faster, with Usman pulling off a second-round knockout. Currently, Usman has successfully defended his welterweight title five times.

What do you think about Masvidal suggesting Usman would get embarrassed by Canelo inside the boxing ring? Sound off in the comments below!