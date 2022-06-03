Jorge Masvidal Backs The UFC In Ongoing Saga With “Diva” Diaz

UFC fan favorite Nate Diaz is receiving no sympathy from former opponent Jorge Masvidal when it comes to his contract standoff with the UFC.

Diaz, a 33-fight MMA veteran who has fought the best during his stint inside the Octagon, has just one fight left on his active UFC deal, and has publicly let it be known that he wishes to fight out his contract and depart the promotion.

But in recent weeks and months, Diaz has claimed to have been ‘iced’ by the UFC, who he believes is avoiding giving him the last bout on his deal as a negotiation tactic.

I been tryin to fight for a year and months I also tried to fight kamzat for the last month and a half but he was hurt, had visa issues,overweight and now his bitchass is off getting married instead of fighting wtf ? I’m tryin to get a fight wit a real fighter asap/July

LFG — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 28, 2022

One man who isn’t buying the Stockton native’s claims is Masvidal. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, “Gamebred” was asked about Diaz’s recent social media posts, which has seen him hint towards urinating on the UFC Performance Institute and take aim at the Venom gear that fighters are forced to wear.

While Masvidal hasn’t been afraid to speak out against MMA’s premier promotion in many instances, in this case, he believes that the issue lies at Diaz’s doorstep.

“I think he’s got too much CTE, probably can’t even f*cking understand what they’re putting in front of him, I don’t know,” said Masvidal. “I usually don’t take the UFC’s side, as you know, for most things, but from what I’ve heard and seen, this guy’s just a f*cking diva, bro. Just f*cking fight.

“What he’s saying, I think a lot of it is just bullish*t. He’s just trying to get the fans on his side. There’s been a lot of fights offered to his b*tch-ass, he just don’t wanna take it,” suggested Masvidal.

Masvidal Offers To Send Diaz Packing

Masvidal and Diaz shared the Octagon inside the prestigious surroundings of Madison Square Garden in 2019. In the UFC 244 main event, the pair collided for the ceremonial ‘BMF’ title.

The Miami native secured a TKO victory when a deep cut on the face of Diaz forced the end of the contest, completing what was a memorable and star-making year for Masvidal. While both men seemingly agreed to run it back given the nature of the fight’s conclusion, talk of a rematch quickly died down.

But now, with Diaz expressing opponent struggles and appearing desperate to fight out his UFC deal, Masvidal has pitched a second booking with his fellow 37-year-old welterweight veteran.

“I could sign him off in his last fight if he wants? All that sh*t-talking he’s been doing lately, I wouldn’t mind breaking his jaw and sending him off to whatever gambling casino he’s gonna be fighting at,” said Masvidal. “I don’t mind. But he won’t sign when my name gets brought up. Again, it’s another — he goes ghost on Hunter (Campbell), he goes ghost on all the matchmakers for a couple weeks when my name gets brought. So, it’s whatever man.

“And if he’s hearing this, and then he’s gonna make a little stupid tweet, and he’s gonna do a whole f*cking thing, just sign the papers and let’s go fight, man,” Masvidal continued. “You make all this noise that if you had round four and five, what were you gonna do, brother? Just lay on your back and hold your stomach, just f*cking get your face pounded?”

While Diaz is coming off a loss to Leon Edwards last summer, Masvidal is looking to bounce back by the end of this year having lost consecutive championship fights with Kamaru Usman and a grudge match against Colby Covington.

Given the success that he had the first time around against Diaz, it’s no surprise to see Masvidal throw his name in the hat for what could be Diaz’s last appearance inside the Octagon.

"I'm coming back for your a**." @NateDiaz209 wants to run it back asap with Masvidal. #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/eS04Zyt9cR — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2019

Would you like to see Nate Diaz run it back with Jorge Masvidal for his last contracted UFC fight?