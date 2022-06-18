Julianna Peña Is Holding A Contest To Win UFC 277 Cageside Seats

Julianna Peña will offer a unique opportunity to one lucky fan.

The UFC bantamweight championship belt is sitting around the waist of Julianna Peña, and she is using her champ status to make some fans’ lucky day. Peña will be defending her title against Amanda Nunes in July at UFC 277 and is holding a contest to join her there.

#UFC277 CHALLENGE TIME: Drop your best memes, gifs, or promos to hype the fight.



The top 3 favorites win a Corner-side NFT and a chance to sit cage side when I defend my title 👊🏽 — Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) June 17, 2022

“CHALLENGE TIME: Drop your best memes, gifs, or promos to hype the fight,” Peña wrote. “The top 3 favorites win a Corner-side NFT and a chance to sit cage side when I defend my title.”

Peña will be giving away a chance to sit cageside and watch her fight at UFC 277. She will also be giving away an NFT to the best three responses to “hype the fight” on social media. She has been pretty active on social media since winning the belt and thinks she has unique a way to win fans.

This will be the first title defense for Peña. She shocked many when she defeated Nunes back at UFC 269 in December. Due to Nunes’ dominant title run, it isn’t a surprise that she is getting an immediate rematch.

Nunes was the bantamweight champion for five years. During that time, she also held the UFC featherweight title, which she is still holding.

There have been some shakeups since the last time Peña and Nunes met. Nunes has changed gyms and left her longtime home of American Top Team, also both fighters spent time coaching on the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Will you be entering the contest to join Julianna Peña at UFC 277?