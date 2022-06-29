Kamaru Usman, Alexander Volkanovski Among 2022 ESPY Nominees

Kamaru Usman, Alexander Volkanovski, Charles Oliveira, and PFL star Kayla Harrison have been nominated for a 2022 ESPY award.

The four fighters, including the UFC pound-for-pound king Usman, are up for the 2022 ESPY for ‘Best MMA Fighter’. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov earned the award last year.

Usman is slated to face Leon Edwards in his next UFC welterweight title defense at UFC 278 on August 20th. He most recently defeated Colby Covington in their rematch at UFC 268 last November.

Nominees announced for The 2022 @ESPYS Presented by Capital One as fan voting begins



📄 Full list of nominees: https://t.co/zwSH0tcTra



🗳 Fan voting: https://t.co/htp6SjbS68



More: https://t.co/BzZY6SMFPx



🏆 The 2022 ESPYS | July 20 | 8p ET | @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/dPQ0qGxmed — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 28, 2022

Volkanovski is just behind Usman on the UFC’s pound-for-pound list with an undefeated tenure with the UFC. The featherweight champion will make his next title defense this Saturday at UFC 276 against Max Holloway in a trilogy.

The four fighters, including Usman, are up for the award for the first time in their careers. Harrison is also the first PFL fighter to be nominated for the ESPY in the league’s young history.

Oliveira earned the then-vacant UFC lightweight title over Michael Chandler at UFC 262. He defended his belt against Dustin Poirier before vacating it due to a missed weight cut ahead of his fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

You can vote for Usman, Volkanovski, or the other nominees here. The winner will be announced at the 2022 ESPY Awards on July 20th and the ceremony will be telecast on ABC.

Who gets your vote for best MMA fighter between Kamaru Usman and the other nominees?