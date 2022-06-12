Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards Announced As UFC 278 Main Event

Kamaru Usman will make his next welterweight title defense against Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

The news was made official during the UFC 275 pay-per-view (PPV) broadcast.

The P4P king has his next opponent set 😤



Kamaru Usman will face Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on August 20. pic.twitter.com/sJSgOQ16NV — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 12, 2022

Usman, who has recovered from hand surgery, puts his 170-pound crown on the line against the No. 2-ranked Edwards.

“The Nigerian Nightmare” is currently undefeated in the UFC and will be making his sixth defense of his title. As champion, Usman has defeated the likes of Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal (twice each), as well as Gilbert Burns. Now, he’ll rematch the man he beat as a contender back in 2015.

As for Edwards, he’s currently on a tremendous nine-fight win streak since his loss to Usman. Edwards has picked up wins over names such as Vicente Luque, Donald Cerrone, Gunnar Nelson, Rafael dos Anjos, and Nate Diaz.

Now, he gets a chance to avenge his unanimous decision loss to Usman, and capture UFC gold in the process.

UFC 278 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from Salt Lake City, Utah on August 20, 2022.