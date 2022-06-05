Karolina Kowalkiewicz Credits Joanna Jędrzejczyk For UFC Vegas 56 Win

UFC strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz has credited her first win in six fights to former Octagon rival Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

Kowalkiewicz got her hand raised for the first time in over four years after submitting Felice Herrig at UFC Vegas 56 last night. The 36-year-old locked in a rear naked choke towards the end of round two, and after feeling the tap from Herrig, got to her knees and broke down in tears.

Curiously, the last time Kowalkiewicz had experienced victory was against Herrig, who she defeated via split decision at UFC 223 in 2018. Shortly after suffering her fourth-straight loss, the 37-year-old Herrig announced her MMA retirement.

Prior to her UFC Vegas 56 win, Kowalkiewicz had gone on a horror five-fight skid that started at UFC 228 in April 2018, where she suffered a brutal first-round knockout at the hands of Jéssica Andrade. She then racked up decision losses to Michelle Waterson, Alexa Grasso and Yan Xiaonan, before losing via first-round submission to Jessica Penne in August last year.

Kowalkiewicz Praises Jędrzejczyk For Her Role In Win

It was certainly a revitalized Kowalkiewicz that we saw out there against Herrig, and part of the reason is likely down to her new training partner, Jędrzejczyk. The Polish duo, who fought each other for the strawweight title in 2016, have since put their rivalry aside to become fast friends.

And at the UFC Vegas 56 post-fight press conference, Kowalkiewicz was quick to answer when asked if Jędrzejczyk had any role in her victory.

“Yes, yes, yes, Joanna very help me to organize this whole fight camp,” said Kowalkiewicz. “JJ thank you very much, I am here because of you. And yeah, this win is teamwork.”

What do you think of Karolina Kowalkiewicz crediting Joanna Jędrzejczyk for her win?