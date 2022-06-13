Kowalkiewicz Pens Touching Message Following Jędrzejczyk’s Retirement

UFC strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz shared a heartfelt post on social media following Joanna Jędrzejczyk‘s retirement announcement.

Kowalkiewicz and Jędrzejczyk were once bitter rivals in the strawweight division as the two Polish combatants squared off for the title at UFC 205. Jędrzejczyk successfully defended her belt against Kowalkiewicz via a unanimous decision.

While Jędrzejczyk and Kowalkiewicz had their fair share of bad blood ahead of their past UFC title fight, they’ve buried the hatchet in recent years. Jędrzejczyk also helped train Kowalkiewicz for her last fight down at American Top Team in Florida.

Jędrzejczyk’s UFC career came to a close this past weekend following a knockout loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275. She announced her retirement in her post-fight interview and seems content with moving forward in life away from the Octagon.

In a recent Instagram post, Kowalkiewicz congratulated her fellow countrywoman on her success.

“I was number 2 practically for my entire sports career. It doesn’t bother me, on the contrary, I am proud of it, because you were and for me you will always be number 1,” Kowalkiewicz wrote of her former foe Jędrzejczyk. “You are a legend. You wrote a beautiful and inspiring story. You are not only a great athlete who accomplished the impossible, but also a wonderful person. When our relationship was not the best, I needed help … I called you and although you did not have to help me, I could count on you.

“You are great not only in the octagon, but also in life. Now use it to the fullest. I wish you the best with all my heart.”

Despite Jędrzejczyk’s fighting tenure concluding, she’s hinted at sticking around the sport for the foreseeable future. Following UFC 275, she hinted at pursuing a career in management and helping fighters move up in the sport’s hierarchy.

As for Kowalkiewicz, she recently snapped a five-fight losing skid with a win over Felice Herrig earlier this month. She’s picked up wins over the likes of Rose Namajunas, Randa Markos, and Jodie Esquibel during her career.

Jędrzejczyk leaves the UFC as one of the greatest fighters in the promotion’s history, and at one point was thought of as one of the most dominant forces in the sport.

What are your thoughts on Karolina Kowalkiewicz’s message following Joanna Jędrzejczyk’s retirement?