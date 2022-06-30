Kevin Holland Names Perfect Opponent For Cowboy Cerrone

Kevin Holland has the perfect opponent for Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone after UFC 276.

As of late, Cerrone has struggled to get back into the Octagon as his past several bookings against Joe Lauzon have fallen through. With his latest bout against Lauzon at UFC Austin again being scrapped, UFC President Dana White suggests they are not booking the fight again. Fortunately, Cerrone did ultimately get paired against Jim Miller for his next fight at UFC 276 this weekend.

Cerrone has stated that he would like to fight two more times so that he has a total of 50 fights under Zuffa. That would mean he would have one more fight after this weekend’s bout against Miller.

Speaking to MMA Fighting recently, rising welterweight star Kevin Holland believes he has the perfect opponent for that 50th bout.

“I see that Donald Cerrone is having a hard time finding a fight,” Holland said. “And he wants to go out with somebody that’s a little bit older. Somebody that’s more his speed. Tim Means, still a tough fight, still a fun fight.

“He’s gonna strike with you, he’s gonna mix it up with you, he’s gonna have a good time in there with you. I’d like to see Tim Means vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. I think that’d be a fun fight.”

Of course, Holland is very familiar with Means. He bested the 38-year-old in his last Octagon appearance at UFC Austin last week. Holland submitted Teams via second-round submission with a D’arce choke.

The loss snapped a three-fight win streak for Means. As for Cerrone, “Cowboy” hasn’t won a fight inside the Octagon since May of 2019. With his fighting career winding down, he’s hoping to go out on a high note against a notable opponent.

What do you think about Kevin Holland suggesting a fight between Cerrone and Means? Sound off in the comments below!