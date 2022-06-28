Kevin Holland Calls Diaz Brothers “Over The Hill” In UFC Careers

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland would happily welcome a fight with either Nick or Nate Diaz but feels their best days are behind them.

Holland is fresh off of his second-straight welterweight win over Tim Means at UFC Austin just days ago. He made the move from middleweight to welterweight earlier this year, earning a second-round TKO victory over Alex Oliveira at UFC 272.

Holland recently called out Nate for a fight as Nate continues to deal with tense negotiations with the UFC over his contract. He hasn’t fought since a loss to Leon Edwards last year at UFC 263.

But Holland is open to fighting either Nick or Nate for his next welterweight matchup.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Holland doubled down on his recent callout of Nate.

“The Diaz fight, I’d smoke Diaz,” Holland said. “Big brother, little brother, doesn’t matter. Either Diaz brother I’d smoke. Nate’s a better fighter than Nick…

“But they’re over the hill. Let’s be real about it. They’re both fun fights, they’re both over the hill. Nate did good against Leon, but Leon has a butter chin.”

“I think me and Nate would have a fun time, I think the shit-talking back and forth would be awesome. I would let him Stockton slap me one time just for the fans and then I’d slap him back even though he wouldn’t let me…I think it would be a fun scrap. I would for sure try to knock Nate out, I would go five rounds with Nate, and test my cardio with Nate. I know my coaches don’t want to hear that, but I just think I can beat Nate anywhere. I think it would be awesome.”

Nate Diaz has called for the UFC to release him in order to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match. However, UFC President Dana White seems set on getting him at least one more fight before he considers parting ways with the Stockton star.

Nick returned to the Octagon last year at UFC 266 against Robbie Lawler, losing via third-round TKO (retirement). He has teased a return later in 2022.

Holland wants to get back in the Octagon as soon as possible and a fight with either Nate or Nick could make sense. Either potential matchup would garner a lot of attention from UFC fans and help boost Holland’s star power in the division.

Would you want to see Kevin Holland vs. either Nick or Nate Diaz?