Holland Eying MW Return For Grudge Rematch With “Blonde Brunson”

Kevin Holland seems to have his sights set on a return to middleweight to avenge a loss to former foe Derek Brunson.

Holland picked up another big win over the weekend, submitting Tim Means at UFC Austin with a D’arce choke in the second round.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Holland said he wants the UFC to green light a jump back up to middleweight for a rematch with No. 4-ranked Brunson.

“I mean, if [Dana White lets] me fight at ’85 again, you give me three months of solid camp with Mindset Mike and me and Brunson have so many DMs that’ll sell the fight itself again. So that’s the only fight I really want back. I mean, I want every fight back, but yeah, I really don’t like Blonde Brunson.”

Currently, Holland finds himself on a two-fight win streak after submitting Means. Prior to that, he TKO’d Alex Oliveira at UFC 272 in March. His fight with Oliveira marked his return to welterweight, after racking up two-straight losses at middleweight, as well as a No Contest.

As for Brunson, he recently had a five-fight win streak snapped after being knocked out by Jared Cannonier in February. Part of Brunson’s five-fight win streak was a unanimous decision win over Holland in March of 2021.

Now that Holland has gotten himself back on the winning track, it will be interesting to see if the UFC grants him his desired rematch at 185 pounds.

What do you think about Kevin Holland wanting to return to middleweight to rematch Brunson? Let us know in the comments below!