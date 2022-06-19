Kevin Holland Reveals In-Fight Banter With Tim Means At UFC Austin

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland is known to verbally challenge his opponents during his fights, and Tim Means wasn’t an exception.

Holland earned a second-straight impressive win at welterweight by submitting Means in the UFC Austin co-headliner. He and Means shared a mutual respect for one another during the buildup, but that didn’t stop the two of them from trying to engage in mental warfare during the fight.

During his UFC Austin post-fight press conference, Holland shared what was said between him and Means as they went to battle in the Octagon.

“I hit him with a good shot and I was like, ‘Damn, you’re freakin’ tough.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, I can do this all night.’ So then I started thinking about the Captain America movie where he was like, ‘I can do this all night!’” Holland revealed.

“So it’s just little things, you know? I went to stomp on the thigh. Usually, I try to hit the knee. And I told him I would avoid the knee, and he said he would do the same. So overall, just good stuff. I got up one time and was like, ‘Pretty good, huh?’ And he was like, ‘Not bad, kid.”

Holland has made the move from middleweight to welterweight with relative ease, as evidenced by recent wins over Means and Alex Oliveira. He made the move to 170lbs after his planned middleweight rematch with Kyle Daukaus was canceled after he suffered an injury.

Holland made a name for himself following five-straight wins in 2020. He would go on to lose back-to-back decisions to Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori in a pair of main events.

Holland has quickly become one of the most entertaining up-and-coming fighters in the UFC and he’ll look to move closer to potential title contention in his next appearance.

What was your reaction to Kevin Holland’s win over Tim Means?