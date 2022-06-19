MMA Twitter Reacts To Kevin Holland Submitting Tim Means At UFC Austin

Kevin Holland continues to impress at welterweight after making easy work of Tim Means in the co-main event of UFC Austin tonight.

Holland looked sharp as he earned an impressive submission victory against Means. In round one, Means dominated in the clinch and landed a few takedowns, however Holland rocked Means several times with some devastating combinations.

In round two, Holland landed a huge right that wobbled Means, who then attempted a takedown that Holland used to his advantage, locking in a D’Arce choke that had Means tapping in seconds.

Holland is now two for two since stepping back down to the 170-pound division, having previously defeated Alex Oliveira via TKO in March. In his post-fight interview, Holland called out #9 ranked welterweight Sean Brady.

You can catch all the highlights of the co-main event below.

This was Holland’s second successive win as a UFC welterweight.

🚨 HOLLAND BY SUBMISSION, WE REPEAT, HOLLAND BY SUBMISSION 🚨 #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/zbFsUEvOdE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 19, 2022

Now, let’s see how MMA Twitter reacted to Holland’s victory over Means at UFC Austin.

I must say Holland looked good tonight . He’s been dm-ing all week talking trash . 170 looks good on you kid ! #UFCAustin — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 19, 2022

Psychedelics Holland is a bad man ! 🍄 #UFCAUSTIN — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 19, 2022

Holland does it again! Great scrap from both guys! #UFCAustin — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 19, 2022

Holland just beat Means like he stole someone's purse. PROBLEM at 170! #UFCAustin — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 19, 2022

Man this main event is bout to be 🔥🔥🔥 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 19, 2022

Kevin Holland the real deal, never looked better imo #UFCAustin @Trailblaze2top 👏👏👏👏 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) June 19, 2022

Kevin Holland has been WORKING, man. So, so sharp. Technical stuff. Good work everywhere. This move to welterweight has got some momentum on it. I don't know if timing would work out for it to be next, but I'd love to see Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez at some point. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 19, 2022

Kevin Holland drops Tim Means and finishes him off with the d'arce. What a performance from Holland. He shows confidence and veteran calm. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 19, 2022

BIG MOUTH STRIKES AGAIN!



Holland looking fantastic at 170. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 19, 2022

Holland via sub. Trailblazer on the comeback trail. Y’all must’ve forgot.



What a freaking card.



Can’t wait to talk about it on @SpotifyLive right after the main!! — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 19, 2022

UFC, Means- Holland, the only thing more impressive than these fighters heart, is the mutual respect they show. #UFC — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) June 19, 2022

Great fight!! Beautiful D'Arce choke by Holland. #UFCAustin — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) June 19, 2022

Kevin Holland was an underrated puncher at middleweight, but so far it looks like he absolutely cracks at welterweight — King Typo (@BoxingBusch) June 19, 2022

Kevin Holland winning fights and stopping crime, how can you not like this man? — Heavyweight Thanos (@MMAThanos) June 19, 2022

Kevin Holland is a problem for the Welterweights — 𝙑𝙤𝙡𝙠𝙤𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙 🇦🇺 (@WonderbreadMMA) June 19, 2022

Kevin Holland is top 7 coolest person on earth my goodness — Oasis MMA (@OasisMma) June 19, 2022

Kevin Holland fights are one of the true sources of pure joy left in this world — Slick Diaz (@theoctagonjones) June 19, 2022

