MMA Twitter Reacts To Kevin Holland Submitting Tim Means At UFC Austin

Kevin Holland continues to impress at welterweight after making easy work of Tim Means in the co-main event of UFC Austin tonight.
Holland looked sharp as he earned an impressive submission victory against Means. In round one, Means dominated in the clinch and landed a few takedowns, however Holland rocked Means several times with some devastating combinations.
In round two, Holland landed a huge right that wobbled Means, who then attempted a takedown that Holland used to his advantage, locking in a D’Arce choke that had Means tapping in seconds.
Holland is now two for two since stepping back down to the 170-pound division, having previously defeated Alex Oliveira via TKO in March. In his post-fight interview, Holland called out #9 ranked welterweight Sean Brady.
This was Holland’s second successive win as a UFC welterweight.
