Khamzat Chimaev Lays Out Names & Timeline For Next Two Fights

Khamzat Chimaev appears ready to get back into the Octagon and has identified potential opponents for his next two fights.

Where exactly he’d be fighting remains an open question, but the undefeated welterweight took to Twitter to outline his preferred who and when for his next two bouts.

“August [Nate Diaz] October [Belal Muhammed]”

This tweet calling out Nate Diaz and Belal Muhammad follows previous tweets where “Borz” mentioned each fighter individually. The 28-year-old has gone back and forth with both Muhammad and Diaz following Chimaev’s win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

Nate Diaz hasn’t fought since losing to Leon Edwards in 2021. The 37-year-old has appeared increasingly frustrated with both Chimaev and the UFC as he looks to finish his current contract with the promotion.

Muhammad is coming off a win over Vincente Luque and is seemingly a bit more comfortable waiting for Chimaev, as the 33-year-old is currently #5 in the UFC’s welterweight rankings.

If Chimaev is serious about the timing for these welterweight matchups, the UFC has three events set for August and two for October.

August currently has a scheduled Fight Night card in need of a main event, but it would also make sense to add a potential Chimaev vs. Diaz fight onto UFC 278 in Salt Lake City. That event on August 20 will be headlined by a welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards.

UFC 281 on October 22 appears a likely candidate for a fight with Muhammad. The event will be in Abu Dhabi, where Chimaev has already contested three of his five UFC bouts.

Chimaev’s rise to UFC stardom been one of the fastest in recent memory. He joined the promotion in 2020 and quickly earned three stoppage wins in just over two months. “Borz” followed that hot start with a first-round finish of Li Jingliang in 2021 before earning a unanimous decision over Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

The 28-year-old is currently the UFC’s #3-ranked welterweight contender.

