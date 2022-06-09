Khamzat Chimaev Hints At Muhammad Fight After Past Callouts

UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev has responded to Belal Muhammad‘s repeated callouts for a fight in the Octagon.

Muhammad and Chimaev are both vying for a welterweight title shot shortly. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is expected to face Leon Edwards next, but he’s been sidelined due to a hand injury.

Chimaev has been antsy for the UFC to book him his next opponent. He may have a willing adversary in Muhammad after the two 170lbers went back-and-forth on social media.

In a recent tweet, Chimaev hinted at interest in a fight with Muhammad after previous callouts.

I will fight you if you don't take the Palestinian flag into battle @bullyb170 ☝🏼 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) June 9, 2022

“I will fight you if you don’t take the Palestinian flag into battle [Belal Muhammad],” Chimaev tweeted.

Muhammad was born to Palestinian parents and raised in Chicago, IL. After seeing Chimaev’s tweet, Muhammad promptly responded.

Respect bro ..Il bring a flag for you too and we both fight FOR Palestine.. I can’t bring the flag down to battlefield anymore even if I wanted to. But…

دمي فلسطيني 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 9, 2022

“Respect bro,” Muhammad replied to Chimaev. “Il bring a flag for you too and we both fight FOR Palestine.. I can’t bring the flag down to battlefield anymore even if I wanted to. But…”

The UFC recently began banning fighters from bringing flags from their native countries into the Octagon. This was met by uproar from many UFC fans and fighters, especially those looking to bring awareness to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this year, Muhammad accused Chimaev of turning down a fight with him, but it appears that the two sides may be on the same page.

Chimaev went on to propose a specific timeframe for a fight with Muhammad.

October Abu Dhabi 👊🏼💥💯 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) June 9, 2022

“October Abu Dhabi,” Chimaev tweeted.

Muhammad then agreed.

“Deal,” Muhammad replied.

Chimaev and Muhammad are both coming off of impressive wins in the welterweight division. Chimaev passed the biggest test of his career against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273, while Muhammad has earned recent wins over Vicente Luque and Stephen Thompson.

It’s unclear if the UFC will move forward with a Chimaev vs. Muhammad fight, but there seems to be some intrigue in a matchup taking place between the two welterweights.

