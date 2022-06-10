Las Vegas Non-Profit Agency Giving MMA Classes To At-Risk Teens

A local Las Vegas non-profit agency called Project 180 is teaming up with some professional fighters to teach them confidence-building MMA skills.

MMA and boxing training are good ways to get in shape, meet new people, and have fun. Many people who train in some form of combat sport never actually fight, but these kinds of training methodologies are very popular anyway.

One non-profit organization in Las Vegas is taking homeless, disadvantaged, or at-risk teens. Project 180 is teaming up with Pro-am Sports Medicine to hold free MMA classes for the community’s youths.

“Families can’t afford to put their kids in martial arts, or extracurricular activities, this allows them to meet new people, after all, they’re from all different schools in Clark County,” Executive Director of Project 150 Kelli Kristo said to 8newsnow.com.

James Murphy is the founder of ProAm Sports Medicine and is offering classes to high school-aged teens taught by professional fighters. In collaboration with the world-renowned Syndicate MMA, Murphy has introduced his “A Fighting Chance” program. The program consists of 90 days of programming where the kids will meet twice a week to learn MMA and boxing skills.

The classes are being taught by professional boxer Shane Mosley Jr. and former UFC fighter Mike Pyle.

“If they learn something, use to defend themselves, then great, have a good time,” Mosley said.

If you are interested in this program or helping out reach out directly to ProAm Sports Medicine at (702) 485-5493.

What do you think of these kinds of programs to help at-risk teens?